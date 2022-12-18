In Shraddha Walkar-Like Case, Rajasthan Man Murders Aunt, Chops Body Into 10 Pieces

The Shraddha Walkar murder case had not yet gone out of the public memory and another similarly horrid murder has come to light in Jaipur. Anuj Sharma, a 32-year-old man killed his aunty, chopped up her body into 10 pieces and dumped them in a isolated area in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials have said.

Anuj’s aunty was a 64-year-old woman. Officials informed that he killed her at his Jaipur home on December 11 because she stopped him from going to Delhi for an event.

CCTV footage shows him leaving his house with a suitcase and a bucket. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The elderly lady - Saroj - was staying with Anuj’s family in Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar following her husband’s death. Apart from her, Anuj’s family comprised of his sister and father. His mother had died last year due to Covid-19.

On the day the murder took place, Anuj’s sister and father had gone to Indore, leaving Anuj and Saroj alone in the home. An argument had ensued when Anuj adamantly demanded to leave for Delhi to attend an event and his aunty stopped him from going. In a fit of rage, he hit her on the head with a hammer while she was making tea, police said.

He then dismembered her body into 10 pieces with a marble cutter and discarded them in a desolate area along the Jaipur-Sikar Highway.

The police informed that the nephew had filed a missing complaint on the same day of the murder. However, the cops could find various contradictions in his statement and during the probe they established that he had committed the gruesome crime. Anuj has confessed his culpability, the police said.

They added that he carried the pieces of her body in a bucket and suitcase while going to throw them away. In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase and a bucket.

"The killer is intelligent and educated. He appears to have psychopathic tendencies. The police suspected him as he filed a missing complaint, but CCTV footage did not show the aunty leaving the house, in fact, the CCTV showed him carrying bucket and a suitcase out of the house," NDTV quoted as saying Anand Srivastav, Jaipur Police Commissioner.

Further, blood stains were also found in the kitchen, according to police commissioner.

Police said the man showed no remorse for his crime. A case for homicide and destruction of evidence has been registered against Anuj.

(With agency inputs)