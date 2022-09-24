In Run For Next Congress President, Shashi Tharoor Makes First Move

AS THE filing of nominations for the post of Congress president began on Saturday, a representative of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor collected the nomination papers from Madhusudan Mistry, the central election authority chairman.

The nomination began with a contest between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on the cards.

The nominations, meanwhile, will be filed till September 30, 2022, and the new Congress chief will be announced on October 19, 2022.

As per the news agency ANI, in a request letter sent for his candidature, Tharoor has requested five sets of nomination papers for the election of Congress party president.

Earlier, CM Gehlot clearly informed that there will be no candidate from the Gandhi family this time. While speaking to the news agency ANI Gehlot said, "I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He clarified that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."

"It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination). It's a need for the Opposition to be strong, looking at the current position of the country," he further added.

This will be the first time in 25 years that Congress will see a non-Gandhi chief after Sonia Gandhi replaced Sitaraman Kesri as party chief in 1998. The last time the party had a non-Gandhi chief was in 1997 when Sitaram Kesri defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot.

Chairman of Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistri will be available in Congress headquarters in the national capital to take the nomination papers as returning officer of the election.

Earlier, after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "In our meeting today, we spoke about the party and how to strengthen it. She said that she has a neutral stand regarding the congress president election."

As of now, Gehlot has made it clear publically that he will contest the elections, while another name that is most likely to give him a contest is Shashi Tharoor who is also in the fray and had met Madhusudan Mistri. Reportedly, former union minister Manish Tewari is also expected to contest the polls.



(With ANI inputs)