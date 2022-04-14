New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country today is celebrating the 131st birth anniversary of the champion of Dalit rights and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, more commonly known as Babasaheb. He was one of the finest economists, politicians and social reformers of the country who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers.

Besides his stand on social causes, Babasaheb also framed the Constitution of India and brought the 130 crore Indians with different religions, castes, creeds, races and ideologies, under the umbrella of law and order. Now on his 131st birth anniversary, Babasaheb again managed to bring the ever-fighting opposition leaders together on one stage.

In a rare sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Khagre, who were often seen throwing barbs at each other, offered tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar from one stage. Apart from them, parliamentarians from different political parties having different ideologies were seen paying floral tributes to Babasaheb in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi among other political leaders paid tributes to BR Ambedkar. Paying rich tributes, PM Modi hailed the leader and said that it is a day to "reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams".

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

दलितों, पीड़ितों, वंचितों और शोषितों के कल्याण के लिए बाबासाहेब के विचार हमारी सरकार के लिए प्रेरणापुंज रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि हमारी सभी योजनाएं गरीब से गरीब को ध्यान में रखकर लागू की गई हैं और सामाजिक न्याय की दिशा में हमने कई मानदंड तय किए हैं। pic.twitter.com/dOJixnlLOj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on the occasion and said that he being the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation of modern India.

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as the architect of the Constitution. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society, following his ideals of 'Indian first, Indian later and Indian last'," roughly translated from President Kovind's tweet in Hindi.

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर की जयंती पर संसद भवन परिसर स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/HZ1MFaMqff — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength – the Constitution. "On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution.



#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

A key architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar is regarded as an icon, especially by Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society. Ambedkar was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.

