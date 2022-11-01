In Rare Sight, Ashok Gehlot, PM Modi Sing Praises For Each Other In Rajasthan | Watch

CREATING a rare political moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday shared the stage and exchanged their experiences and recalled the 100-year-old Mangarh massacre. This came during the event when Prime Minister paid tributes to the tribal massacred by the British army in Rajasthan’s Magarah back then in 1913.

Apart from Gehlot, PM Modi also shared the dais with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat counterparts Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel. While addressing a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and members of other tribes at the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district, PM Modi declared Mangarh Dham as a National Monument in the Banswara. He also said India's past, present and future are not complete without the tribal community.

"It is inspiring and pleasant for all of us to come to Mangarh Dham in the 'Aazadi Amrit Mahotsav'. Mangarh Dham is a reflection of the tenacity, sacrifice, penance and patriotism of the tribal heroes. This is the common heritage of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” PM Modi, as quoted by ANI said.

During the event, PM Modi recalled his working days with Ashok Gehlot saying "Gehlot and he worked as chief Ministers together" and he (Gehlot) was the most senior among CMs and is still the senior-most in the dias. “Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” he said.

After PM Modi's speech, Gehlot addressed the gathering and said the prime minister receives honour when he goes abroad because he is the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. "When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them..." Gehlot said.

During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, when more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on 17th November 1913 under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred.