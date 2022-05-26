Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Amid row over making Hindi India's national language, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Thursday urged the central government to make Tamil an official language.

Stalin made the remarks in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Chennai to inaugurate new completed projects and laying foundation stone for fresh schemes in various sectors. Interestingly, PM Modi also hailed the Tamil language on Thursday, calling it eternal.

"Don't impose Hindi on us. Consider Tamil equivalent to Hindi," Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Stalin and his party DMK have been demanding to make Tamil an official language of India. Two weeks back, Stalin had wrote a letter to PM Modi, asking him to fulfil the demands of Tamilians, and make Tamil an official language of the Madras High Court.

"One therefore wonders, what is the impediment to make the official language of other states the official language of the High Court, in addition to English," he had written. "Making law and justice comprehensible to the common man in its proceedings is essential in the justice delivery system."

'Exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, return GST dues'

Besides making Tamil an official language, Stalin also urged PM Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

"We are opposing the NEET exam and we have also passed a bill in the Assembly. We appeal to the Prime Minister to give exemption from the NEET exam to Tamil Nadu," Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu assembly had passed a bill to dispense with the NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks "to ensure social justice".

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also appealed to PM Modi to return the central Goods and Service Tax (GST) Rs 14,006 crore dues to the state.

"I appeal to the Government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 Crores to our state. I also appeal to the Prime Minister that Tamil should be announced as an official language at the High court," ANI quoted Stalin as saying.

