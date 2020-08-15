India on Saturday celebrated her 74th Independence Day. In view of the coronavirus crisis, the country kept its celebrations a low-key affair.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday celebrated her 74th Independence Day. In view of the coronavirus crisis, the country kept its celebrations a low-key affair. At the Red Fort function, schoolchildren were not allowed this time and only a few guests from the Union Cabinet and security forces personnel taking part in the events were present. Speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also noticed the absence of children from the national event and said that coronavirus has stopped everyone and that the country is going through distinct times. While the COVID-19 pandemic did create hurdles, it can not break the spirit of crores of Indians, who celebrated the August 15 with the same enthusiasm.

Below are the images of India's Independence Day 2020:

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated the 74th Independence Day at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. The PM was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. (ANI Photo)

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, in RS Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI Photo)

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, participants of the Red Fort event were checked by medical teams and social distancing was also followed in low-key celebrations.

New Delhi Municipal Corporation decorates Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk and Shanti Path on the occasion of Independence Day 2020. (ANI Photo)

The beautiful sand sculpture with a message "Salute to All Warriors" was created by popular sand artists Sudarsan Pattnaik on the eve of 74th Independence Day, at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was illuminated in tricolour on the eve of India's Independence Day 2020.

