Incessant rainfall continued in Gurugram on Thursday which led to waterlogging, traffic jams and other issues in several areas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rainfall continued in the national capital and its neighboring districts Noida and Gurugram on Thursday which led to waterlogging, traffic jams and other issues in several areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over several places across the Delhi-NCR over the next 24 hours.

Waterlogging has been reported in Gurugram's South city-2 on Sohna road, Prahladpur area, and Baraf Khana. Also, Gurugram police advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

Following the heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR, a building located in sector 46, Gurugram was found bent on one side on Thursday. Authorities took charge and vacate the building on time. The incessant downpour in Gurugram turned the roads into rivers, have a look at these pictures.

Due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the last 24 hours, a portion of a road caved in near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram.

Waterlogging has been reported on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Narsingpur, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Many parts of Harayana’s Gurugram and the noted roads have been found drenched due to the downpour massacre.

The heavy rains in the district lead to traffic jams on the key roads during the morning rush. Acknowledging the current situation, Gurugram Police advised commuters to make their plans accordingly.

On Wednesday, a wall of a school in Delhi’s Saket collapsed and led to severe destruction. Several cars, motorcycles and other vehicles have been destroyed which were parked alongside.

