In Pics: Target ship in flames after being hit by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora
Publish Date: Fri, 30 Oct 2020 01:04 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Navy's on Friday test-fired its Anti-Ship missile (AShM) from Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The Anti-Ship missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. The target shift was destroyed after the attack.
Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
Target ship severely damaged and in flames. pic.twitter.com/eMQsLl4mfz
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma