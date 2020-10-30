In Pics: Target ship in flames after being hit by Indian Navy's Guided Missile CorvettIndian Navy's on Friday test-fired its Anti-Ship missile (AShM) from Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The Anti-Ship missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. The target shift was destroyed after the attack.e INS Kora

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Navy's on Friday test-fired its Anti-Ship missile (AShM) from Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal. The Anti-Ship missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. The target shift was destroyed after the attack.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma