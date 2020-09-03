New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Metro services in Delhi is set to resume from September 7 with all COVID-19-appropriate measures in place. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday accepted the Delhi government's proposal to resume metro rail services in 3 phases. Several steps have been taken to ensure safe and sanitized travelling for passengers. DMRC Chief on Monday said, "Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. The only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed.

As per the DMRC guidelines, the metro will run in three phases. "In phase 1, on 7th Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City

Centre. In phase 2, on 9th Sept we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line and In phase 3, on 10th Sept, after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line, said the DMRC chief.

Have a look at the preparations made at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station ahead of service resumption.

(Picture Credits: ANI, Twitter)

Posted By: Srishti Goel