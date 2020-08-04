The construction based on the proposed plan will start soon after the grounbreaking ceremony takes place on Auguust 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up for the construction and management of Ram temple, has released pictures of the proposed model of the temple, for which the 'Bhoomi Pujan' is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The construction based on the proposed plan will start soon after the grounbreaking ceremony takes place on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The height of Ayodhya's grand Ram temple would be 161-feet, an increase by 20-feet from the previous design which was prepared in 1988, according to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple.

However, all pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, said Sompura, adding that only two 'mandaps' have been added to the design.

Images show a grand three-storey structure with turrets, pillars and domes. The temple will be almost double the size of what was originally planned.

Four smaller temples will surround the main structure and two lakh bricks with "Shri Ram" inscribed on them will form the foundation of the temple.



Nagar-style temple has been designed keeping in mind the Shilpa Shastra specifications. The construction, to be done by L & T, will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years and the estimated cost of the construction of temple is expected to be around Rs 300 crore.

The temple project will span about 85,000 sq ft, according to the new design prepared by chief architect Sompura brothers, which will rank it among the largest Hindu temples in the world. It will have a capacity to accommodate 50,000 devotees at a time. It is expected to boost the tourism potential of the temple town and contribute to its socioeconomic development.

The design was modified after the Supreme Court in Novemeber 2019, in a unanimous verdict, decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

