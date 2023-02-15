In Pics: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Skiing In Kashmir's Gulmarg On His Day Off

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a day off and went skiing in Gulmarg in north Kashmir as he began a two-day personal visit to the valley.

Gandhi, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

At Gulmarg, Gandhi took a ride on the famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing.

Rahul Gandhi seen readying for skiing in Gulmarg, Kashmir pic.twitter.com/UGQOg7n3WI — Jammu and Kashmir Congress Sevadal (@SevadalJK) February 15, 2023

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seen skiing in Gulmarg, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tyryYRfS3i — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Gandhi was accompanied by police personnel on skis as he glided down the majestic mountains of Gulmarg.

"We are lucky to have met Shri Rahul Gandhi," said one of the tourists who met the Congress leader.

Another tourist said Gandhi deserved to enjoy his holiday "after undertaking the monumental Bharat Jodo Yatra". Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal recently revealed that Gandhi had undergone enormous knee pain on the third day of the yatra in Kerala. The pain was so severe that he even suggested continuing the march without him. A physiotherapist suggested by Gandhi joined the yatra and under his treatment, the pain was cured, the Congress leader added.