The 19-seater seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet, is a twin-engine plane and will ferry passengers from Sabarmati riverfront to Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday inaugurated the seaplane service from the Statue of Unity in Kevadia of Gujarat's Narmada district to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister also boarded the flight and travelled to the Sabarmati riverfront.

The 19-seater seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet, is a twin-engine plane and will ferry passengers from Sabarmati riverfront to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Kevadia. As per reports, the seaplane will carry 12 passengers and people would be able to buy a ticket for Rs 4,800. The service will likely start from November 1.

PM @narendramodi in the maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati in Gujarat. Flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district



(📸: ANI)



For more updates, follow: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV #Kevadia #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/XoMZk6j8Hd — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) October 31, 2020

"If there is a constraint in online bookings, people can purchase tickets from the ticket window at the waterdrome at Ahmedabad as well as Kevadia. Due to security reasons during PM's movement, the same may not, however, be opened on Saturday," The Times of India quoted government sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma