In Pics: PM Modi Attends International Kullu Dussehra Festival Dressed In Traditional Attire

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Himachal.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 05:44 PM IST
Minute Read
In Pics: PM Modi Attends International Kullu Dussehra Festival Dressed In Traditional Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Himachal Pradesh and took blessings of the Rath of Bhagwan Raghunath, the region's chief deity on Wednesday.

Dressed in traditional attire, PM also participated in the Dussehra Rath Yatra during the celebration. For the festive occasion, PM donned a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue Nehru jacket.

PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. He extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and expressed his happiness as this is for the first time he would be a part of the Dussehra festival in Kullu. The people beamed with joy and great fervour all around as PM Modi reached the Rath.

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground.

Also Read
'Whoever Will Be My Heir Will Be My Son': Eknath Shinde Takes Apparent Dig..
'Whoever Will Be My Heir Will Be My Son': Eknath Shinde Takes Apparent Dig..

"I am elated to provide the citizens of Himachal Pradesh with the gifts of projects of education, health, and infrastructure worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said adding that he will seek the blessings of the country by joining the Raghunath Ji Yatra.

"I am very fortunate to participate in the Kullu festival after so many years," he added. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Himachal.

Also Read
Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 32 Killed, 18 Injured After Night-Long Rescue..
Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 32 Killed, 18 Injured After Night-Long Rescue..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.