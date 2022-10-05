In Pics: PM Modi Attends International Kullu Dussehra Festival Dressed In Traditional Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Himachal Pradesh and took blessings of the Rath of Bhagwan Raghunath, the region's chief deity on Wednesday.

Dressed in traditional attire, PM also participated in the Dussehra Rath Yatra during the celebration. For the festive occasion, PM donned a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue Nehru jacket.

PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. He extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and expressed his happiness as this is for the first time he would be a part of the Dussehra festival in Kullu. The people beamed with joy and great fervour all around as PM Modi reached the Rath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a visit to highly revered Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji's Rath during his visit to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for International #Dussehra celebrations pic.twitter.com/c775HthC1N — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets a huge gathering of people in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, will shortly attend the International Kullu #Dussehra festival. pic.twitter.com/i5QsyfshKN — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

PM Narendra Modi attends International #Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rsJaJEQCgA — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra Rath Yatra during International #Dussehra celebrations in Kullu



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/nwMHfnOJG5 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground.

"I am elated to provide the citizens of Himachal Pradesh with the gifts of projects of education, health, and infrastructure worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said adding that he will seek the blessings of the country by joining the Raghunath Ji Yatra.

"I am very fortunate to participate in the Kullu festival after so many years," he added. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Himachal.