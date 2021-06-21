New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga, however, for the second consecutive year, celebrations were mostly contained digitally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday morning and while highlighting Yoga’s importance in COVID times, announced the launch of the M-Yoga app in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Take a look at India’s International Day of Yoga pictures:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his address that “yoga helps in healing process”.

2. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform Yoga near Galwan, Ladakh.

3. President Ramnath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. “Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India’s great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19,” President of India wrote on Twitter.

Also Read
Ghaziabad Assault Case: Twitter responds to UP Police notice, says ready..
Ghaziabad Assault Case: Twitter responds to UP Police notice, says ready..

4. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga with his wife Usha Naidu in New Delhi.

5. BJP National President JP Nadda performs Yoga at his residence in New Delhi.

6. CRPF personnel celebrate International Day of Yoga by formations of North-Western Sector.

7. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju performs Asanas at his New Delhi residence.

8. Famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand art of Surya Namaskar with a message, “Yoga for well being” at Puri beach in Odisha.

Also Read
Coronavirus News LIVE | Aiming to vaccinate all adults before December,..
Coronavirus News LIVE | Aiming to vaccinate all adults before December,..

9. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina performs Yoga along with his daughter.

10. Actor Mohanlal posted a picture of himself meditating on Twitter on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021.

11. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself standing at his own altar. “The poses are my prayers,” Sehwag wrote on the micro-blogging site.

12. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performed Yoga while participating in the ‘Yoga an Indian heritage’ campaign in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

13. Former Indian Test Cricketer VVS Laxman wrote on International Day of Yoga: “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.”

Wish you all a very happy International Yoga Day 2021!

Posted By: Mukul Sharma