International Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday morning and while highlighting Yoga’s importance in COVID times, announced the launch of the M-Yoga app in collaboration with the WHO.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga, however, for the second consecutive year, celebrations were mostly contained digitally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday morning and while highlighting Yoga’s importance in COVID times, announced the launch of the M-Yoga app in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Take a look at India’s International Day of Yoga pictures:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his address that “yoga helps in healing process”.

Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process: Prime Minister Narendra Modi#InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/LN0M0wJv1e — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

2. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel perform Yoga near Galwan, Ladakh.

ITBP personnel perform Yoga near Galwan, Ladakh on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g6IJvrQhKt — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

3. President Ramnath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. “Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India’s great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19,” President of India wrote on Twitter.

#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India’s great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome pic.twitter.com/pO91fOnBxE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2021

4. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga with his wife Usha Naidu in New Delhi.

“Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim.

The better your practice, the brighter your flame.”

- B.K.S. Iyengar



On the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga, let us resolve to brighten our lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising #Yoga every day. #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/WeJoug0Zux — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 21, 2021

5. BJP National President JP Nadda performs Yoga at his residence in New Delhi.

6. CRPF personnel celebrate International Day of Yoga by formations of North-Western Sector.

7. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju performs Asanas at his New Delhi residence.

8. Famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand art of Surya Namaskar with a message, “Yoga for well being” at Puri beach in Odisha.

9. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina performs Yoga along with his daughter.

On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being. pic.twitter.com/iA2spCA6dt — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021

10. Actor Mohanlal posted a picture of himself meditating on Twitter on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021.

11. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself standing at his own altar. “The poses are my prayers,” Sehwag wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/e370WWedOc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021

12. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performed Yoga while participating in the ‘Yoga an Indian heritage’ campaign in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, participated in the ‘Yoga An Indian Heritage’ Campaign at Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/b8gtYLzDS1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 21, 2021

13. Former Indian Test Cricketer VVS Laxman wrote on International Day of Yoga: “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.”

Yoga adds years to your life , and life to your years.



Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/tuUHahNs3Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2021

Wish you all a very happy International Yoga Day 2021!

