On the eve of Independence Day 2020, India Gate was illuminated in tricolours, while Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament Building were also lit up diversified colours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the eve of Independence Day 2020, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament Building were lit up in various colours to cherish the hard-earned freedom. As part of the yearly decorations on the occasion of August 15, India Gate was illuminated in tricolour, while Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament Building were also lit up diversified colours. India will celebrate her 74th Independence Day on August 15. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations have been curtailed and only a select few guests will be part of the Red Fort event. However, the spirit of India can't be defeated by any virus and on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, India illuminated in glittering colours.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind was decorated with glittering lights. The historic building was lit up in tri-colours on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. (ANI Photo)

Parliament building was also lit up in diversified colours ahead of the Independence Day 2020. (ANI Photo)

India Gate was illuminated in tri-colours on the eve of the 74th Independence day. The India Gate is a war memorial located astride the Rajpath near the President's House in New Delhi. It was formerly called Kingsway. (ANI Photo)

Several buildings in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, illuminated in tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

Ahead of the Independence Day, a full dress rehearsal was also conducted at the Red Fort in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Preparations are underway at Delhi's Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort. Delhi is likely to receive rain on August 15, which could play the spoilsport in the festivities. (PTI Photo)

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma