In Pics: Confined to their homes, people across the world on Thursday took to social media to share the last sunset of the year gone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The world is set for a new beginning as the year 2020, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, lockdown restrictions, and economic crisis, draws to a close. With night curfews and other restrictions in place, many people will be celebrating the New Year with their family and friends at their homes.

New Zealand was among the first countries to ring in the New Year with fireworks. The Asia Pacific is set to follow suit, while Europe and Americas will usher in 2021 in a few hours. Confined to their homes, people across the world on Thursday took to social media to share the last sunset of the year gone.

Here are some of the stunning sunsets captured by people across the world.

Say goodbye to all negativity with last sunset 🌇 Of 2020#GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/3z7N4cYrxn — زُوبیہ خُورشید راجہ (@ZobiaKhurshid) December 31, 2020

the last sunset of 2020 kinda pretty tho pic.twitter.com/ObLwHdA5FY — maheen (@mommydork) December 31, 2020

Ending ugly 2020 with this beautiful sunset pic.twitter.com/mYVMR9I49E — Aqsa. (@hanyehkrlopehle) December 31, 2020

Last Sun Shine of the 2020.

Last evening of the year.

Last picture of the Year.



beautiful scene of the quietly sunset sun of 2020.@azran28532808#GoodBye2020A pic.twitter.com/lty9ZjyRGA — Zaroon (@Abl_88) December 31, 2020

The last sunset of this manhoos 2020. #lastdayof2020 pic.twitter.com/emCISepaRy — 𝕯𝖗. 𝕬𝖆𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖗𝖇𝖍𝖆𝖗 𝕭𝖆𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@Your_Levodopa) December 31, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja