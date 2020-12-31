New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The world is set for a new beginning as the year 2020, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, lockdown restrictions, and economic crisis, draws to a close. With night curfews and other restrictions in place, many people will be celebrating the New Year with their family and friends at their homes. 

New Zealand was among the first countries to ring in the New Year with fireworks. The Asia Pacific is set to follow suit, while Europe and Americas will usher in 2021 in a few hours.  Confined to their homes, people across the world on Thursday took to social media to share the last sunset of the year gone. 

Here are some of the stunning sunsets captured by people across the world.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja