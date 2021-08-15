From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, people celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Here are some of the glimpse of how country celebrated 75th Independence Day.

As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, people across the country came together to honour the sacrifices of all those freedom fighters who fought till their last breath. The day began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the tricolour at the ramparts of Red Fort. Following this, Chief Ministers of different states were seen unfurling the national flag.



From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, people celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. However, the celebrations were limited this time due to the ongoing pandemic as people were seen celebrating Independence Day inside their homes.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoists the National Flag in Faridabad on #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/PahdsfqWBV — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Secretariat Building on #IndependenceDay, announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in Delhi Govt Schools from September 27 as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. pic.twitter.com/ZcWd9mXLfI — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoists the national flag at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on #IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/2sY7Vd9Lbl — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hoists the National Flag at Red Road in Kolkata on 75th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/IhOpHgwJ9m — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: Naseer Iqbal, registrar of Islamic University of Science & Technology hoists the Tricolour at the University in Awantipora. #IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Kl4ViWDBmE — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

The Tricolour was hoisted in the inhospitable terrain of Donkyala pass at 18300 ft - the highest pass in the Eastern Sector to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence, today: A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence#IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/ZGQr1cxJIc — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the National Flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/4rq5LkPpNQ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Sky diving organised at Chandan Range, Jaisalmer today on the occasion of #IndependenceDay. 75 jawans participated in the sky diving to mark 75th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/4vmUmll5s7 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

As the country celebrated the national festival, a special programme took place at Delhi's Red fort wherein all the contingents of the Olympic games were invited as guests. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing throughout the function was maintained.



During the speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of educating girl children and the same level of equality given to women. He also paid his tribute to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and appreciated the hard work and the glory Olympic contingents have brought to the country.



He also announced the PM Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan, a Rs 100 lakh crore project that will open the gates of employment opportunities among youth.



"Gati Shakti will help our local manufacturers turn into globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities for new future economic zones. Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and export," PM Modi as quoted by ANI said.



While talking about India's manufacturing journey PM Modi added, "Recently, India put on trail its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the seas. Today, India is building its own fighter planes and submarines. Gaganyaan, too, is set to take India to new heights in space."

