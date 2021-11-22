New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

In its letter, SKM stated, “We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire that, after resolving other issues as soon as possible, we return to our homes, families and farming. If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.”

Hardening its stand, in a meeting that took place at the Singhu Border on Sunday, the farmers' organisation decided on a series of upcoming programmes, including a march to Parliament on November 29. It is the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Here are the six demands made by SKM:

1. MSP be made legal entitlement

2. Withdrawal of the draft “Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021” proposed by the government.

3. Removal of the provisions of punishment to farmers in the “Commission for Air Quality Management Act, 2021 in the National Capital Region and its allied areas”.

4. Withdrawal of cases against farmers in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states. and building a memorial for those who lost their lives during protests against the contentious farm laws. Farmers have demanded that land should be given on the Indus border to build a martyr memorial in the memory of the martyr farmers.

5. Ajay Mishra Teni, the mastermind of the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case and accused of section 120B be sacked and arrested.

6. In the letter, the umbrella body of farmers' unions also demanded compensation and rehabilitation support for their families of farmers who died during the protest.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha