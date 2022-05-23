Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: Lauding the "vibrant relationship" between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the relationship between India and Japan - which has completed 70 glorious years - highlights "peace, stability and prosperity".

In an op-ed (opposite the editorial page) in Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, he spoke about the importance of cooperation between India and Japan in the post-COVID world and said the two nations are "working closely in various multilateral forums".

He also said that India and Japan are two key pillars of a "stable and secure" Indo-Pacific region, adding that they are firmly committed to democratic values.

"I have had the opportunity of regularly interacting with the Japanese people since my days as Gujarat CM. Japan’s developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more," said PM Modi a tweet sharing his op-ed.

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years. @Yomiuri_Online https://t.co/nXx8y3qiQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

The op-ed published in the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper on Monday.

PM Modi is in Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will participate in the Quad Summit, which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Besides the Quad meet, he will also separate bilateral meetings with United States (US) President Biden, Japanese PM Kishida and Australia's Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

"In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives," PM Modi said in his departure statement on Sunday.

"We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma