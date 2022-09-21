In One Of Biggest Heroin Seizures, Drugs Worth Rs 1,725 Cr Seized From Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva Port

DELHI Police Special Cell on Wednesday made one of the biggest seizures of Heroin from the financial capital Mumbai with the contraband amounting to Rs 1,725 crore in the international market, a senior official said Wednesday.

"A container having more than 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai," the senior official said adding that the total quantity of heroin coated on the Licorice is approximately 345 kg.

Earlier, in September the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made the largest contraband seizure in the history of the country by catching a drugs consignment weighing 3,000 kg and worth Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra port in Gujarat.

The heroin was seized and concealed in a consignment of semi-processed talc stone, between September 17 and September 19, 2021, at Container Freight Station of Mundra Port by DRI.

