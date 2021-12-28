New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Road crashes have claimed more lives across Noida and Greater Noida than coronavirus in the two years of 2020 and 2021, according to official statistics.

The COVID-19 infection has so far claimed 468 lives in the two cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the state health department's data.

On the other hand, road crashes ended 380 lives in 2020 and 320 in 2021 across the district, totalling 700 deaths during the two-year period, showed Gautam Buddh Nagar police data accessed by PTI. The data for road crashes did not include figures for the ongoing month of December.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19, accounting for nearly 18 per cent of UP's active cases, showed the official data updated till Monday.

The district had recorded its first COVID-19 case in March 2020 and its fatality due to the virus on May 8 as the pandemic enraged across the country.

According to the police figures, a total of 1,442 incidents of road crashes have been recorded in the district in two years – 745 in 2020 and 697 in 2021. In these road crash incidents 1,032 people also injured in two years -- 528 in 2020 and 504 in2021, it showed.

In pre-pandemic years, Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded 987 incidents of road crashes in 2017, 1,007 in 2018 and 1,162 in 2019, with 423, 452 and 499 deaths in each year, respectively, the data showed.

