New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Setting India's New Year goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country will fight the COVID-19 pandemic "with all its strength" to protect its interest. Releasing the 10th instalment of PM-KISAN, he said that the Centre has taken several steps to improve the conditions of the farmers across the country.

Under PM-KISAN, PM Modi said, the Centre has transferred more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore directly to accounts of farmers in India.

PM Modi, who also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), also lauded the Gatishakti National Master Plan and said that it will boost the infrastructure of the country.

"Giving new dimensions to Make in India, the country has implemented ambitious schemes for new sectors like chip manufacturing and semiconductors," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Noting that India is working on electric vehicles, the Prime Minister also said that the country is leading the world against climate change by setting a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

He further lauded his government for increasing the marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years.

During his address, PM Modi also said that nearly Rs 70 lakh crore transactions were carried out in India in 2021, adding that the country has over 50,000 start-ups now. Out of these, more than 10 thousand start-ups was formed in the last six months, he said.

"Today the growth rate of our economy is more than 8 per cent. Record foreign investment has come to India. Old records have also been broken in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in the matter of exports and especially agriculture," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The virtual event was attended by as many as nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions.

With the released latest tranche, the total amount provided under the scheme has touched about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. PM-KISAN scheme was announced in February 2019 Budget. The first instalment was for the period December 2018 to March 2019.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma