New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to boost employment across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has asked several government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on 'Mission Mode' in the next year and a half. The direction from the prime minister came after he reviewed the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.

PM Modi's review meeting came two months after he had asked the secretaries of the central government to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in the ministries and departments. The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan