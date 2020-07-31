The Police force said that it was decided in October 2019 during a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Directors General of the CAPFs that the use of Terry Khadi Uniform and other swadeshi origin items should be made available to the CAPFs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has signed an agreement with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to start availing the supplies from the commission.

With this, ITBP has become the first force among the other Central Armed Police Forces to sign the agreement with KVIC in order to push the Indian Swadeshi brands and their products. Including many food items and clothing, other swadeshi items are also issued for CAPF jawans by the KVIC in the near future.

The development comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed on promoting Indian and local brands in order to become self-reliant. Home Minister Amit Shah has already said earlier that all CAPFs will buy and use only Swadeshi products made in India.

The Police force said that it was decided in October 2019 during a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Directors General of the CAPFs that the use of Terry Khadi Uniform and other swadeshi origin items should be made available to the CAPFs.

"During the visit of the Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year to the ITBP Force headquarters in New Delhi, an exhibition stall was prepared to exhibit KVIC products," ITBP said to news agency ANI.



Speaking about the agreement which is signed with the commission, ITBP informed, "According to the agreement, a total 1,200 quintals of mustard oil is being procured from KVIC by ITBP with a total financial implication of Rs 1, 73,80,000. An agreement was signed between the ITBP and the KVIC at the Rajghat, New Delhi base office of the KVIC today between Vinay Kumar Saxena, chairman, KVIC, and senior officers of ITBP."

More usable items such as durrie, blankets, towel, mustard oil, yoga kit, hospital bed sheets, pickles are in the list of suggestions by Indo-Tibetan Border Police to be purchased from the KVIC for jawans of the army.

Posted By: Simran Babbar