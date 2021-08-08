Terror Funding Case: The residence of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War was also raided. War is the head of JeI for the Ganderbal district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted raids at around 40 locations across 8 districts in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case. The raids are being conducted in Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian districts.

NIA sources, as quoted by news agency IANS said that around 40 locations of prominent Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) members and offices of the organisation were simultaneously raided. "A fresh FIR has been lodged against the JeM and today's raids are part of the investigation pertaining to this FIR", sources said. The residence of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War was also raided. War is the head of JeI for the Ganderbal district.

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. Reshi is a former Falah-i-Aam Trust Teacher and runs a shop in the Safapora area in Ganderbal districts. Also, the residence of Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, has also been raided.

The focus of these raids is to probe the funding sources of the banned organisation. An NIA official related to the probe said that the agency sleuths along with the CRPF are carrying out searches at multiple locations in several districts. The official, however, remained tight-lipped on sharing the details of the case.

Earlier on July 10, the NIA had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. Last month, eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir governments were sacked for having terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

A Delhi Court had earlier ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie evidence against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The Court had ordered framing of charges under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and under provisions of UAPA.

Special Judge Parveen Singh, in his order, observed that the terror outfit had formed a frontal organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), which purpose was to fund terror activities. The trust and mainly to provide funds for the terrorists and their families.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan