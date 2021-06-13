In lowest spike in 71 days, India records 80,834 new COVID-19 cases and 3,303 deaths | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 71 days, that pushed its caseload 2.94 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1.32 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same period.
The country had reported 72,330 new cases on March 31 while 81,466 positives were recorded on April 1.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 3,303 deaths were recorded in India in last 24 hours that pushed the toll to 3.70 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.26 per cent. The active cases in India stand at 10.26 lakh, which is 3.49 per cent of the total caseload.
On the other hand, 2.80 crore patients have recovered from the infection, pushing India's recovery rate to 95.26 per cent, which is the highest in the world, the Health Ministry noted, adding that 25.31 crore people have recieved at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
"With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days," the Health Ministry said, "the recovery rate increases to 95.26 per cent, in last the 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded".
Following is the state-wise report on the coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|121
|6996
|126
|Andhra Pradesh
|91417
|1699775
|11882
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3187
|27818
|143
|Assam
|44645
|408770
|3915
|Bihar
|5701
|701543
|9484
|Chandigarh
|540
|59727
|789
|Chhattisgarh
|15082
|958111
|13311
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|95
|10363
|4
|Delhi
|3610
|1402474
|24800
|Goa
|5057
|154077
|2914
|Gujarat
|10863
|799012
|9991
|Haryana
|5186
|751387
|8949
|Himachal Pradesh
|5402
|189527
|3384
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16284
|286180
|4174
|Jharkhand
|3966
|334256
|5082
|Karnataka
|191817
|2532719
|32788
|Kerala
|129911
|2575769
|10975
|Ladakh
|746
|18601
|197
|Lakshadweep
|615
|8517
|43
|Madhya Pradesh
|4775
|774600
|8534
|Maharashtra
|158450
|5631767
|108333
|Manipur
|8710
|49653
|959
|Meghalaya
|4871
|36003
|727
|Mizoram
|3660
|11545
|62
|Nagaland
|3633
|19481
|448
|Odisha
|54990
|789066
|3257
|Puducherry
|5745
|104704
|1677
|Punjab
|14064
|557380
|15503
|Rajasthan
|8400
|932161
|8815
|Sikkim
|3783
|14193
|281
|Tamil Nadu
|162073
|2148352
|29280
|Telangana
|22133
|576487
|3469
|Tripura
|5552
|52921
|613
|Uttarakhand
|5021
|324667
|6928
|Uttar Pradesh
|9806
|1670631
|21735
|West Bengal
|16248
|1424213
|16812
|Total
|1026159
|28043446
|370384
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, states and union territories (UTs) like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal have lifted the lockdowns, curfews and other coronavirus-induced restrictions.
However, some states like Haryana, Goa, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have decided to continue the restrictions. Health experts have also warned against lifting curbs significantly, fearing that cases might rise again if appropriate COVID-19 norms are not followed.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- coronavirus india news
- india covid19 tally
- india top news
- breaking news
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count