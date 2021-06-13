India Coronavirus News: The country had reported 72,330 new cases on March 31 while 81,466 positives were recorded on April 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 71 days, that pushed its caseload 2.94 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1.32 lakh patients recovered from the infection during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 3,303 deaths were recorded in India in last 24 hours that pushed the toll to 3.70 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.26 per cent. The active cases in India stand at 10.26 lakh, which is 3.49 per cent of the total caseload.

On the other hand, 2.80 crore patients have recovered from the infection, pushing India's recovery rate to 95.26 per cent, which is the highest in the world, the Health Ministry noted, adding that 25.31 crore people have recieved at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

"With 80,834 new COVID-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days," the Health Ministry said, "the recovery rate increases to 95.26 per cent, in last the 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded".

Following is the state-wise report on the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 121 6996 126 Andhra Pradesh 91417 1699775 11882 Arunachal Pradesh 3187 27818 143 Assam 44645 408770 3915 Bihar 5701 701543 9484 Chandigarh 540 59727 789 Chhattisgarh 15082 958111 13311 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 95 10363 4 Delhi 3610 1402474 24800 Goa 5057 154077 2914 Gujarat 10863 799012 9991 Haryana 5186 751387 8949 Himachal Pradesh 5402 189527 3384 Jammu and Kashmir 16284 286180 4174 Jharkhand 3966 334256 5082 Karnataka 191817 2532719 32788 Kerala 129911 2575769 10975 Ladakh 746 18601 197 Lakshadweep 615 8517 43 Madhya Pradesh 4775 774600 8534 Maharashtra 158450 5631767 108333 Manipur 8710 49653 959 Meghalaya 4871 36003 727 Mizoram 3660 11545 62 Nagaland 3633 19481 448 Odisha 54990 789066 3257 Puducherry 5745 104704 1677 Punjab 14064 557380 15503 Rajasthan 8400 932161 8815 Sikkim 3783 14193 281 Tamil Nadu 162073 2148352 29280 Telangana 22133 576487 3469 Tripura 5552 52921 613 Uttarakhand 5021 324667 6928 Uttar Pradesh 9806 1670631 21735 West Bengal 16248 1424213 16812 Total 1026159 28043446 370384

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, states and union territories (UTs) like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal have lifted the lockdowns, curfews and other coronavirus-induced restrictions.

However, some states like Haryana, Goa, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have decided to continue the restrictions. Health experts have also warned against lifting curbs significantly, fearing that cases might rise again if appropriate COVID-19 norms are not followed.

