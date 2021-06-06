India COVID-19 Tally: This is the lowest spike in cases in India in two months. The country had reported 1.15 lakh new positives on April 6.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 1.14 lakh fresh positives that pushed the total caseload to 2.88 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. This is the lowest spike in cases in India in two months. The country had reported 1.15 lakh new positives on April 6.

Meanwhile, the toll jumped to 3.46 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.20 per cent, the lowest in the world, after the country reported 2,677 deaths during the same period, the Health Ministry said.

India's active tally, on the other hand, has dropped to 14.77 lakh after 1.89 lakh patients recovered from the infection, pushing the total recoveries to 2.69 crore. India's recovery at present stands at 93.38 per cent.

India's positivity rate on Sunday was reported at 5.62 per cent. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 36.47 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, out of which 20.36 lakh were tested in the last 24 hours.

Following is the complete data of the COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in India:

* Total cases: 2,88,09,339

* Total discharges: 2,69,84,781

* Death toll: 3,46,759

* Active cases: 14,77,799

* Total vaccination: 23,13,22,417

With a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India, several states and union territories (UTs) have started relaxing the lockdowns and curfews that were imposed earlier. Last week, the state governments in Delhi and Maharashtra announced that restrictions will be lifted in phases, allowing economic activities to resume.

However, states and UTs like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh have extended the lockdowns and other COVID-induced restrictions for another, fearing that cases might rise again if restrictions are removed suddenly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma