New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the statistics related to the dealy coronavirus in India are among the lowest in the world and asked the opposition parties to stop playing politics over oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 infections and take note of the Centre's efforts to ramp production of the life-saving gas to meet the surge in demand.

Addressing the lower house of the Parliament during the question hour, Mansukh Mandaviya praised the efforts of the Central government and said that the government ensured the availability of oxygen and made all possible efforts to increase the production of the life-saving gas during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

"3.46 cr Corona cases have been reported in India and 4.6 Lakh people died - this is 1.36 per cent of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world", Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha.

Further, he hailed steps taken by the Modi government in the past two years to augment the health infrastructure in the country and said that the Central government worked for results without blaming previous governments.

"Under Modi Govt, work is going on to strengthen weak health infrastructure.Without blaming pervious govts that ignored health infrastructure,Govt worked for results. In last 2 yrs, decisions under leadership of PM Modi show that this govt works with willpower and not power", he added.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, Mandaviya said, "Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics... I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics". He also hit out the opposition parties over claims about deaths due to oxygen shortage during that period, saying the Centre sought from states data on the matter and only the Punjab government replied that there were four suspected cases of such deaths and a probe into them was underway.

"I want to say that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said at the chief ministers' meeting that there was no need to hide the number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen shortage. It (numbers) should be reported," the Union Health Minister said.

The Centre wrote to states thrice, requesting them to provide data on the number of people who died due to shortage of oxygen, Mandaviya said. "A total of 19 states responded and it's only Punjab which stated in writing that four suspected deaths were there (in the state) and that too being investigated. We made it public. Still, politics is happening," he added.

