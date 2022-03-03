New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian government on Thursday issued a new urgent advisory for the Indian nationals in Kharkiv and asked them to fill up a form to expedite evacuation as the Russian onslaught on the eastern Ukrainian city continued.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday using official Twitter handle tweeted, "All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis.

The details sought in the Google form are name, email, phone number, address in Kharkiv, passport number, and additional people accompanying any Indian.

All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis: https://t.co/hm5ayU5UgC — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 3, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, The embassy had asked all its citizens stranded in Kharkiv to leave immediately for three safe zones that were in the range of up to 16 km from the city.

Tweeting the advisory, Indian Embassy in Ukraine wrote, "Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today".

At a media briefing on Thursday evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around 1,000 Indians have reached Pisochyn following the advisory by the embassy on Wednesday and claimed that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

He further said that a total of 30 flights are part of Operation Ganga till now and around 6,400 Indian Citizens have safely landed in India.

"We are closely following development in Eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv. We are currently looking at transport options to shift Indians to Western Ukraine," he said.

"We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighbouring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them," Bagchi added.

Bagchi said a few hundred Indians are believed to be still stuck in Kharkiv and that India is closely following developments in the city along with the situation in other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine.

Posted By: Ashita Singh