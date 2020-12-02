The CCTVs will also have to be installed at the offices of Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a landmark order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that all interrogation rooms, including lockups at police stations across the country, must install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recording, reported news agency PTI. The security cameras should cover the interrogation rooms, lock-ups, as well as entry and exit points, the apex court said.

The court said that security cameras also need to be installed at the offices of CBI, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and other agencies which has the power to interrogate and arrest.

"Most of these agencies carry out interrogation in their office(s), so CCTVs shall be compulsorily installed in all offices where such interrogation and holding of accused takes place in the same manner as it would in a police station," the judges said.

"These cameras must be installed at entry and exit points of the police station, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception area, rooms of the sub-Inspector and Inspector, reception and outside washrooms."

The CCTVs will also have to be installed at the offices of Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. The top court has also said that recordings of these CCTVs should be stored for 18 months as evidence.

There have been several cases of gross human rights violations in custody. Recently, a Tamil Nadu man and his son had died in police custody allegedly after being assaulted by the police. The Supreme Court order is likely to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and is hailed by people across the country.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma