In Jammu And Kashmir, Amit Shah Stops Speech During Azaan, Receives Applauds | Watch

WHILE addressing a rally in Baramulla on the last day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday briefly paused his speech as ‘Azaan’ (prayer) was going on from a nearby mosque.

Five minutes into his about half-an-hour speech at Showkat Ali stadium in this North Kashmir district, Shah paused and asked: “if something was going on at a mosque”? When someone on the stage informed him that ‘Azaan’ was going on, he stopped his speech, drawing a rousing round of applause and slogan chanting from the audience in support of him.

Sharing a video clip from his speech on the social media platform, a Twitter user wrote, “Halting the Speech Midway by Home Minister due to Azaan is Great Gesture and has Won the Hearts of Kashmiris, this Clearly Indicates the Respect for the Religion and Sentiments of Kashmiris.”

After a brief moment, Shah asked if he would continue his speech. “Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start,” he asked and then went on with his speech.

Meanwhile, another user also applauded the gesture of Shah and wrote, “This is how our Home Minister Amit Shah Ji pays his respect to religious sentiments of Kashmiris when he halted his speech midway due to Azaan and that’s the NayaIndia and the NayaKashmir.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made a significant announcement stating that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held with full transparency as soon as the work of compiling the voters' list is completed.

Since the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, the Assembly polls to elect the government in Union Territory are due. In renouncing the region's special status, the Centre had stated that elections would take place following delineation and Jammu and Kashmir would be granted statehood at the proper time.