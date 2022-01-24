New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again pushed for 'Vocal for Local' as he interacted with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. During the interaction, which was held virtually, PM Modi also said that the youth is at the centre of all policies being framed by government.

He also talked about unveiling of the hologram statue of Subhash Chandra Bose and said the "biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is of duty and of nation first, and you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country".

"Today we feel proud, when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India raising their laurels in the world of startups."

He also lauded children for their participation in the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive and said that the youths have shown their "modern and scientific" thinking in the inoculation program as well.

"More than 40 million children got coronavirus vaccine till now since January 3," PM Modi said. "You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country."

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma