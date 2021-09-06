PM Modi, while interacting with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, said that his government will launch an online platform for self-help groups.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his government will launch an online platform for self-help groups to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Interacting with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, he said that this platform will allow women to sell their products across the world.

Lauding the Jai Ram Thakur government for vaccinating every single beneficiary with first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, PM Modi said that Himachal Pradesh became a favourite destinations for youngsters to continue work in 'work from home' mode.

He also informed that apart from Himachal, Sikkim and Dadra Nagar Haveli have also vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose against the COVID-19 thus achieving the milestone and many states are closer to achieve the same.

"Himachal Pradesh has given me an opportunity to be proud. I have seen the state struggling for basic facilities but today we see them doing well. I want to congratulate and thank the government and teams here," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Being a hilly state, Himachal had to face several obstacles in logistics, transportation and storage. But the situation was handled by the state government in a commendable manner," he said.

During his internaction, the Prime Minister also urged the healthcare workers to avoid the wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine. Interacting with Dr Rahul, who is posted in the Civil Hospital in Dodra Kwar area in Shimla, PM Modi said that "using the COVID vaccine carefully can decrease the expenses of vaccination by 10 per cent".

"Teams were deployed to visit every house to spread awareness about virus and vaccination. We used to take feedback from the ASHA workers everyday and used to collect data to avoid the wastage of vaccine," Dr Rahul said while interacting with PM Modi.

"I have seen that all the staff members including doctors, nurses and others have worked in a team to carry out the vaccination drive. We must not show leniency of any kind to complete the vaccination drive," PM Modi said while interacting with a beneficiary, Dayal Singh from Thunag Mandi.

Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister's Office said earlier on Sunday.

The efforts by the state included geographical prioritisation to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door-to-door visits by ASHA workers, among others, informed an official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma