'In India, Technology Is Not An Agent Of Exclusion But Inclusion': PM Modi At UN Event

IN THE inaugural session of the UN World Geospatial Conference that was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that technology is not an agent of exclusion but of inclusion in India. Additionally, he said that India is one of the top startup hubs in the world and it is a young nation with a great innovative spirit.

While addressing the United Nations World Geospatial International Congress, via video message, PM Modi welcomed international delegates and said, “the people of India are happy to host you on this historic occasion as we build our future together.” Additionally, he said the city (Hyderabad) is known for its culture and cuisine, its hospitality and its hi-tech vision.

Speaking on technology, Prime Minister said, "Technology brings transformation and India is among the leading nations in promoting real-time digital payments. Technology and talent are the two pillars that are key to India's development journey. Technology brings transformation.”

Pointing out the theme of the conference, 'Geo-enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind', PM Modi said, “We have been working on a vision of Antyodaya which means empowering the last person at the last mile, in a mission mode” he said.

The Prime Minister explained that 135 million people or roughly twice the population of France have received insurance while 450 million unbanked people, a population larger than the United States, were brought into the banking system. He continued by stating that "India is ensuring that no one is left behind" by providing sanitation services to 110 million people and tap water connections to more than 60 million families.

He further highlighted the role of geospatial technology in driving inclusion and progress. “The role of technology in schemes like SVAMITVA and housing, and the outcomes in terms of property ownership and women empowerment, have a direct impact on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on poverty and gender equality,” Pm Modi said.