Hailing India's vaccination drive against the deadly COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccines on Friday. Inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata via video conferencing, he also said more than 90 per cent of India's adult population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The country had started the new year with the beginning of vaccination of the youth from 15 to 18 years age group. Today, in the first week of the first month of the year, the country is achieving the historical feat of administering 1.5 billion COVID vaccine doses in less than a year's time," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is a huge number in terms of statistics. It is not lesser than a surprise for most of the big countries of the world. But it is a symbol of the capability of the 130 crore citizens of India. It is a symbol of self-confidence and self-reliance," PM Modi added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma