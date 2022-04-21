New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rewriting history by addressing the nation from Red Fort after sunset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th birth anniversary and said that the country is following his path of virtue by working for the welfare of the world.

In a fresh push for vocal for local and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister reached out to the Sikh community and said Guru Tegh Bahadur stood against the atrocities of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and protected India's civilization.

"In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," he said.

In his brief address, PM Modi also recounted how his government ensured the safe return of Sikhs and other minorities from Afghanistan following the Taliban's rise to power there. He also lauded his government for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to help such people provide Indian citizenship.

The Prime Minister, who also released a commemorative coin and a postage stamp on the occasion, said he wants to "make an India whose strength is seen by the world" that is able to take others to new heights.

"India has never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think about the welfare of the whole world," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Meanwhile, the two-day event, organised by the central government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), started on Wednesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated it. This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur was also organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma