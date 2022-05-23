New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Gurugram administration has issued an advisory to private institutions, and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads. the advisory has been issued in view of the rain and thunderstorm forecast by the Chandigarh weather department for Monday. The DC Gurugram made the announcement in view of rain forecast.

Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in the early morning on Monday led to massive traffic jams on the roads due to waterlogging. The flight operations at the Delhi airport were also affected with several flights being rescheduled and canceled amid the bad weather. Incidents of trees getting uprooted amid the torrential rains were also reported from many parts of the capital.

Keeping this in mind, the Gurugram administration suggested offices to allow their employees to work from home. This would also help the civic bodies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic), told PTI. The city is facing complete blockage due to the wet spell.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season. The Met department also asked people to say indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. IMD issued a warning asking people to remain vigilant and stay away from electric appliances. It also urged not to take refuge under trees amid the rain.

Earlier, the Gurugram Traffic police also requested people to work from home as the situation outside remained grim.

"We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home," the Gurugram Traffic police tweeted. "Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you," the tweed added.

The weather office predicted rainfall along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24 with peak intensity on May 23. The rains also brought the surface temperature down by 11 notches giving relief from the heatwave.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha