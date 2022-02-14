New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52, carrying two satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Monday.

This was the ISRO's first launch mission of 2022, which took off at 05.59 am on Monday.

After a flight of about 19 minutes, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle injected the satellites into its intended orbit, drawing instant cheers and applause from the scientists who were closely monitoring the year’s maiden mission.

"India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota," said ISRO.

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation launches PSLV-C52/EOS-04 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota



(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/g92XSaHP9r — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

After first injecting EOS-04, the two small satellites INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD were also put into their respective orbits.

This launch also happens to be the first mission after Somanath took over as the secretary, Department of Space, and chairman, Space Commission, recently.

EOS-04, weighing 1,710 kg and with a mission life of ten years, is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.

INSPIREsat-1 is from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at University of Colorado Boulder, while INS-2TD is a technology demonstrator satellite from ISRO. This is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

Two scientific payloads on INSPIREsat-1, with a mass of 8.1 kg and mission life of one year, are aimed at improving the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the Sun’s coronal heating processes.

INS-2TD, with a mass of 17.5 kg, has a mission life of six months. Having a thermal imaging camera as its payload, the satellite benefits the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest) and thermal inertia (day and night).

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha