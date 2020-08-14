The ITBP said its troops fought for about 17-20 hours in the area and they received minimum casualties, while gave a befitting reply to the stone-pelters of the PLA.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force has said that its troops "fought the whole night" with the Chinese Army during the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16 when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The ITBP said its troops fought for about 17-20 hours in the area and they received minimum casualties, while gave a befitting reply to the stone-pelters of the PLA.

"Due to the high-altitude training and manoeuver experience of the force in the Himalayas, the ITBP troops kept PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper sensitive areas," it said.

The ITBP revealed how its troops "not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to advancing PLA (Chinese People's Liberation Army) troops and brought the situation under control".

It said ITBP troops displayed the highest order of professional skills and “fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear”.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh area on the intervening night of June 15-16.

While China has accepted that it also suffered causalities during these clashes, it has not given out exact numbers.

A total of 294 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force personnel has been awarded the Director General (DG) commendation for displaying bravery during recent skirmishes with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The ITBP further said that recommendations for awarding gallantry medals to 21 troops posted in this area have been sent to the government.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta