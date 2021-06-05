In its notice, the Centre warned of "resultant consequences" if the micro-blogging website fails to comply with the new I-T rules.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday issued a "final and firm" notice to Twitter, asking the micro-blogging website to comply with the new I-T rules that came into effect on May 26. In its notice, the Centre warned of "resultant consequences" if the social media platform fails to comply with the new I-T rules.

"Twitter Inc. is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the Rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," the notice read.

Government sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that it was important to send the notice as Twitter is yet to appoint India-based Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer even though the three-month period given to social media intermediaries for compliance has expired.

"Seeing this delaying attitude of Twitter, it was resolved to send a final and firm communication to Twitter asking them to comply immediately with these requirements failing which resultant consequences as enjoined in the law shall follow," government sources told ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma