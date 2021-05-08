During his meeting, PM Modi invited the EU leaders to participate in India-EU high-level Digital Forum that will be held later this year to enhance the digital cooperation between India and other European countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually attended the crucial meeting of the European Council as a "special invitee" he invited the European Union leaders to support the proposal by India and South Africa to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines.

"Today's meeting provided a platform to leaders of India and EU to exchange views on three broad clusters – (1) trade, technology and connectivity, (2) COVID-19, environment and climate change and (3) foreign policy, security and regional issues," MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said.

"On trade, technology and connectivity, India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for balanced, comprehensive free trade and investment agreements. Negotiations were suspended in 2013. Both sides worked intensively over the last few months to arrive at a common understanding," Swarup said.

Swarup also said that India and the EU have agreed to have dedicated dialogues on WTO issues, regulatory cooperation, market access issues and supply chain resilience issues to strengthen the economic trade.

He also said that all members of the EU have described the India and Europe relations "as a force multiplier for global goods in 21st century" while acknowledging the importance of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Swarup also said that India and EU members have agreed to closely engage in the region, including in the context of India’s Indo-Pacific Ocean’s Initiative and the EU’s new strategy on the Indo-Pacific.

"India and the EU leaders reiterated their commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to strengthen joint efforts for mitigation, adaptation and resilience to the impacts of climate change, as well as providing means of implementation including finance in the context of COP26," the MEA said.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting was hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The previous EU-India summit was held on July 15, 2020, via video conference. EU and India leaders adopted a joint statement, a five-year roadmap for the EU-India Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma