New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, whose Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody was extended to June 13, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Jain was being taken to the ED's headquarters in New Delhi after the court hearing when he felt uneasy. After this, he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Jain was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday after his ED custody ended. During the proceedings, Jain's counsel moved a bail application on his behalf. However, his custody was extended following ED's objection.

The ED told the court that it recovered cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg during raids against Jain and his aides on Monday. "During the raid, we have recovered a number of things and have to confront him with the people whose houses were raided," the agency said.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation based on the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others. It was alleged in the charge sheet that Jain while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife, and other accused for the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022. He was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under section 19 of the PMLA.

(With inputs from IANS)

