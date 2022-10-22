In Diwali Bonanza, THIS State Announces 'No-Fine' On Traffic Violations For Next Seven Days

The festival of light is around the corner and among all the preparations for the festivities, the Gujarat government has announced a small Diwali 2022 gift for the citizens of the state. On Friday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi announced that from October 21st no fine would be levied for traffic rule violations in the state for the coming 6 days till October 27th.

During announcing the same, minister Sanghavi claimed that it was 'one more pro-people decision' by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Taking to his social media handle, Sanghavi tweeted, "Don't use the decision to break the law," the minister said in a video he tweeted with the announcement, in Gujarati.

He said, "If someone breaks the rules, the Gujarat police will persuade them not to, by giving flowers."

"Diwali is the festival of lights... and comes with the colours of rangoli, lots of sweets, and the excitement of lamps and crackers," he tweeted and added that On this occasion, this is one more pro-people decision of Bhupendra Patel ji."

For the unversed, Traffic light violation in Gujarat can attract Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 in fines on regular days. The announcement on fine-cut in Gujarat comes in ahead of elections which are reportedly less than 2 months away and is seen as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s calculated move to woe the citizens of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the fine announcement was hailed by Twitter users as they claimed it was Diwali 2022 gift while others raised some serious questions on the same as many said it'd lead to the worsening of the traffic mess in cities.

"Stand and watch the traffic at a traffic signal someday," one suggested to the minister. "This decision is unfair. No one will fear the law. As a result, accident rate will increase," posted another.