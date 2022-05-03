Copenhagen | Jagran News Desk: PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday, May 3rd and discussed progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They also discussed India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Copenhagen appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

"Today we also discussed many regional and global issues including India-EU relations, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine. We hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest," PM Modi said while speaking at the joint press meet with PM Frederiksen.

"We appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis," Modi said.

Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings".

"My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Danish counterpart Frederiksen on Tuesday, during which he expressed hope that the negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded at the earliest.

The Prime Minister said that India and Denmark share values of democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. "Together we both have several complementary strengths."

"During the India-Denmark virtual summit in October 2020, we had termed our relations a Green Strategic Partnership. During our discussions today, we also reviewed the joint work plan of our Green Strategic Partnership," he said.

After reaching the Danish capital, Modi, in a tweet, said: "I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties."Modi was received by Frederiksen at the airport and from there, they moved to Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries. This visit started in Denmark shortly after PM Modi's Berlin visit.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021

Posted By: Ashita Singh