In Delhi LG vs AAP, School Teachers' Trip To Finland New Flashpoint; Saxena Rejects Manish Sisodia's Claims

IN A fresh political row between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manish Sisodia has asked the LG if he has done a cost benefit analysis for the school teachers' training in Finland.

"LG sir! 30 teachers from the Delhi government were to go for training in Finland in December. You have rejected the file twice and sent it back. Every time with new objections. Has LG done a cost-benefit analysis? Is LG a benefit or a loss to Delhi?

एलजी साहब! दिल्ली सरकार के 30 शिक्षकों को दिसंबर में फ़िनलैंड ट्रेनिंग के लिए जाना था। आपने दो बार फाइल रिजेक्ट कर के वापिस भेजी है। हर बार नई नई आपत्तियों के साथ।



Earlier, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, claimed that the AAP government had accepted the proposal for training and sent it to LG, who "rejected" it, saying that the training could be done in the country itself.

"The LG has prohibited Delhi government school teachers to travel to Finland for training. The government had accepted the proposal for training of 30 teachers and sent it to the LG. He said that the training can be done in the country itself," Sisodia said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He alleged that the LG has overturned the decision by the Chief Minister Kejrwal and Education Minister in the interest of the children by "unconstitutionally" taking over the Services Department.

"The national and international training received by the Delhi government school teachers contributed a lot to improve Delhi’s education system. The LG overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children by unconstitutionally taking over the services department," he said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The war of words between the AAP and Saffron Brigade has come just before the meeting scheduled between Delhi CM Kejriwal and LG Saxena at 4 p.m. on Friday.

In response to the allegations levelled by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, LG Saxena's office has denied the claim and stated that no primary teachers have been barred from travelling abroad for training purposes.

"The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischeviously motivated," the statement read, as quoted by the News18 website.