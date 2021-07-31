Coronavirus India News: Noting that the positivity rate is over 10 per cent in 10 districts and between five to 10 per cent in 53 districts, the Centre said that states must focus on increasing testing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Saturday warned 10 states and union territories (UTs) against laxity and asked them to impose strict restrictions in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 10 per cent, expressing concerns over the recent spike in daily positives.

Noting that the positivity rate is over 10 per cent in 10 districts and between five to 10 per cent in 53 districts, the Centre said that states must focus on increasing testing.

"All districts reporting positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the last few weeks need to consider strict restrictions to prevent/curtail the movement of people, formation of crowds and intermingling of people to prevent the spread of infection," the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to strictly monitor cases under home isolation and ensure that they do not meet other people. It also said that such patients, if needed, should be promptly shifted to hospitals.

"Detailed standard operating procedure covering various facets of effective clinical management of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have been earlier shared with the states for prompt shifting and effective hospital management," it said.

The Health Ministry also asked states to focus on districts where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and increase the pace of vaccination there. It also advised the state to direct direct private hospitals to put up hospital-based PSA plants.

"States were again informed that this quantum of vaccine doses indicates the minimum possible allocation by the Centre to the states; quantum more than this is usually delivered by the Union Health Ministry to states based on their consumption," it said.

"States have been earlier advised regarding this in the past two months. Provisions under the Clinical Establishment Act enable states to issue such direction to private hospitals. For states which have already issued such directions, they were advised to review the status and facilitate the private hospitals further," it said.

The Health Ministry also asked states to conduct their own serosurveys for district-wise disease prevalence data, as such a survey at the national level was heterogeneous in nature.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava advised states to ramp up vaccination in the senior citizens and the 45-60 year categories as evidence show near 80 per cent of the mortalities are from these vulnerable age groups.

About enforcement measures, he advised states to avoid all non-essential travel and discourage large gatherings.

Granular analysis of the highly affected districts in these states, COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the status of ventilators, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders and concentrators along with some key statistics was presented at the meeting.

The Centre also asked states were asked to use the INSACOG laboratory network for genomic surveillance to screen international travellers, monitor ongoing surveillance through sentinel sites (RT-PCR labs or secondary and tertiary care hospitals managing COVID cases) and surge surveillance.

States were advised to undertake intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting higher cases, define containment zones based on mapping of cases and contacts traced and undertake regular reviews and follow-up.

