India Coronavirus News: PM also spoke about the shortage of medical oxygen and said that a plan should be laid out to ensure the proper distribution of essential medical items across India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a crucial meet to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. During the meeting, PM Modi took serious note of reports about ventilators being unutilised in several states and UTs and ordered an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the country and said that a plan should be laid out to ensure the proper distribution of essential medical items across India.

He said that states and UT governments should report their COVID numbers "transparently", adding that the focus should be on localised containment strategies to control the spike in cases.

"Officials briefed the PM on the current Covid related situation in the country. PM was briefed that testing has gone up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"They also informed the PM about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases that had gone over 4 lakh cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, state governments and central government," it added.

In his meeting, PM Modi also instructed the officials to increase testing in villages through RT-PCR tests, adding that the focus should be on door-to-door testing and surveillance.

He also spoke about empowering ASHA and Anganwadi workers with all necessary tools and asked for guidelines in easy language along with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas, the PMO said.

"Officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination," the PMO said.

Meanwhile, Saturday's meeting was attended by several top officials of the central government. PM Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of surge in infections.

India recorded 3.26 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2.43 crore while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2.66 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma