Slamming the state government, the Calcutta High Court that included Justice IP Mukerji said that several people were killed while minor girls and women were "brutally assaulted sexually".

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Calcutta High Court on Friday said that the West Bengal government is in a complete "denial mode" over the violence that erupted in May after the conclusion of the assembly election in the state.

Slamming the state government, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that included Justice IP Mukerji said that several people were killed while minor girls and women were "brutally assaulted sexually".

"From a perusal of the report prima facie stand taken by the petitioners is established that there had been post-poll violence and the state was found on a wrong foot, where throughout it was on a denial mode," the bench said, as reported by LiveLaw.

The court also directed the police to register all cases of the victims of the post-poll violence in West Bengal while the state government was directed to ensure medical treatment of them.

On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence. It also ordered to conduct the second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar at Command Hospital in Kolkata.

The High Court also issued show cause notice to DCP Jadavpur, Rashid Munir Khan IPS, asking them to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him after the NHRC team was attacked in Jadavpur.

The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) investigation to July 13 and posted the matter for the next hearing to July 13.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma