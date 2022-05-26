Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Reaching out to Tamilians amid row over making Hindi as India's national language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday eulogised the Tamil language, saying the central government is fully committed to popularise it.

Inaugurating new completed projects and laying foundation stone for fresh schemes in various sectors in Chennai, PM Modi also quoted a popular verse of nationalist poet Subramania Bharathi and said in every field someone from Tamil Nadu was excelling.

"National Education Policy gives special importance to promoting Indian languages. Due to NEP, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages. This will benefit youngsters from Tamil Nadu," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also spoke about the Sri Lankan economic crisis and recounted the steps taken by the Indian government to help its neighbours. He said India, as a "close friend" of Sri Lanka, is providing financial support, food, medicines, and other essential items to the island nation.

Speaking about the new schemes, including those launched and foundation stone for new projects, he said the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would connect two key centres of economic growth.

He also congratulated those who will get houses as a part of Chennai Light House project under PM-Awas Yojana, saying the government has launched a "global challenge to get best practices to make affordable, durable and environment-friendly homes in record time".

"To boost the economic growth of the country and with the vision to make Chennai Port a hub of economic development, foundation stone for multi-modal logistic park at Chennai has been laid today. Our government is committed to developing such parks in other parts of the country," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"These multi-modal logistic parks will be a paradigm shift in the freight ecosystem of our country. Each of these projects across various sectors will boost job creation and our resolve to be 'Aatmanirbhar'," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai on Thursday in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He inaugurated 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

He also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma