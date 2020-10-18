New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major shot in the arm to India's missile strike capabilities, country's premier defence research agency DRDO successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres. BRAHMOS as 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

"BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy, read a statement issued by DRDO on Twitter.

On September 30, the DRDO successfully tested an 'extended range' variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, news agency ANI reported. The extended-range variant was fitted with an indigenously built rocket booster. The BrahMos was developed as a joint venture by India and Russia and was first tested in 2001.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the de-facto border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The test firing of the missile comes at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous booster and airframe section along with many other ''Made in India'' sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range at 1030 hours today," the defence ministry said.

In a statement, it also said the successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos weapons system.

Earlier, the supersonic cruise missile was to be developed with a range of 290km and maximum speed of 2.8 Mach, that is 2.8 times the speed of sound. The BrahMos is capable of striking both ships and targets on land.

